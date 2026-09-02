'He's So Sweet': When Isha Rikhi Revealed How Working With Badshah Changed Her Perception Of Him

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have officially parted ways. Amid the news of their separation, a throwback interview featuring the couple has resurfaced online and is now going viral.

Badshah and Isha had previously worked together on the 2019 Punjabi film Do Dooni Panj.

While Badshah produced the film, Isha was part of its cast. During the film's promotions, the two appeared together for an interview with PTC Punjabi.

Speaking about Badshah, Isha revealed that she had known him for several years and admitted that her perception of him had changed after working with him.

She said, "I have known him for four to five years. Pehle lagta tha ek typical rapper ke baare mein jo sochte hain... personality jaisi baahar on camera dekhte ho, lagta hai vaisa hi hoga. But he is the opposite. So sweet, down-to-earth, genuine, understanding as a producer. Now we have done a film together. Not once have I heard 'budget nahi hai, yeh nahi ho sakta', which is the best thing. My perception has changed. When you are big, you think you are a star. Voh nahi tha. He is a very nice guy."

Badshah and Isha got married in an intimate ceremony in March. The couple later confirmed that they had decided to part ways through a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram Stories.

"I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Reports about Badshah and Isha Rikhi's rocky relationship started doing the rounds on social media in July.

In July, Isha Rikhi shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah.

"Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," she captioned the post followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji, which got many social media users thinking if there was trouble in paradise.

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

The divorce announcement comes hot on the heels of the rumours that Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20, set to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

ALSO READ: After Badshah Divorce Announcement, Isha Rikhi's 'Fear And Silence' Post Disappears From Instagram