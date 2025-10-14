Charu Asopa On Rumours If She's Back With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen: "We Are Together Just As We've Always Been"

Charu Asopa has been making headlines for a while now, as she was spotted with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen on several occasions recently. From vacation diaries to spending time together during Durga Puja, Charu and Rajeev were inseparable during the festive season. As the Internet is curious to know if Charu and Rajeev have reconciled, the actress addressed the rumours in her latest vlog.

What's Happening

In her latest video, the actress said, "Sabse pehli baat main khush hoon, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyun aa gayi ya chali kyun gayi."

She further explained, "Har step se pareshaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye. (First of all, I'm happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy. We are all happy.)"

"We're all talking to each other. We are together just as we've always been. So please don't stress about why I came back or why I left. This message is for those who get bothered by every step we take."

Later, she added, "Some people like one thing, others prefer something else. But I can't live my life based on what people think. I have to think about myself and my daughter. We need to make decisions based on what's right for all of us."

She continued, "We are all happy. You all should be happy too. Rajeev, Ziana, and I have been travelling together for the past two months. We had a great time together. We went to Delhi, then Bangkok, back to Delhi, then Bikaner for four days where I finished some work. Then we returned to Delhi, spent 10 days in Kolkata, and later stayed in Mumbai together.

"We had fun, went for a drive in his new car—it was lovely. And now we're in Bikaner. So where is all this negativity coming from? There's no problem between us, but it seems others are having issues with everything. So, please relax."

Background

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They continue to co-parent daughter Ziana.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa talked about why she left Mumbai and moved back to her hometown, Bikaner.

"I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here," Charu confirmed to the publication.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh-1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," Charu explained why she left Mumbai.