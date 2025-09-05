Are Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev And Ex-Wife Charu Asopa Back Together? Viral Pics Prompt Buzz

Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa has recently hosted her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and mother-in-law Subhra Sen at her Bikaner home on the occasion of Ganpati festival. Charu and Rajeev both shared lovely couple pictures on their respective Instagram feeds. As soon as the pictures went viral, the Internet assumed they are back together.

What's Happening

On Thursday, Rajeev Sen shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram. In the pictures, he is seen wearing an orange shirt while Charu looks pretty in a red saree.

Without dropping any caption, Rajeev Sen dropped an orange emoji.

Charu shared one picture with her ex-husband along with a couple of pictures with her daughter. She dropped a red heart emoji.

Charu shifted to her hometown in Bikaner in April as she was going through a financial crisis after her divorce.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the trio reunited and had a blissful time. Courtesy, Charu's vlogs.

Background

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa talked about why she left Mumbai and how her ex-husband Rajeev Sen reacted to her new plans.

"I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziaana and I moved here," Charu confirmed to the publication.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," Charu reasoned why she left Mumbai.

Asked about how her ex-husband Rajeev reacted to her shifting to Bikaner, she said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in a divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They share a daughter Ziana, whom they continue to co-parent.