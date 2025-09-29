Durga Puja 2025: Charu Asopa, Along With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen And Daughter, Joins The Festival In Kolkata

Charu Asopa has joined the Durga Puja festivities along with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana in Kolkata for the first time. Rajeev Sen's father, Shubeer Sen, was also pictured with them.

What's Happening

On Sunday, Charu Asopa shared a bunch of images with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana.

She captioned the pictures, "Durga Puja in Kolkata for the first time."

Following tradition, Charu wore a white-coloured saree with a red border for the festival. Rajeev complemented her in a red-coloured Punjabi.

Charu and Rajeev's daughter Ziana also wore a saree.

The pictures were clicked inside their house. The pictures scream family bond and togetherness.

On Monday, which marks Saptami, Charu shared a bunch of pictures with a Durga idol in the background. They were joined by Rajeev's father, Shubeer Sen.

Before this, Charu and Rajeev Sen's pictures from their Ganpati celebrations went viral.

Background

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa talked about why she left Mumbai and how her ex-husband Rajeev Sen reacted to her new plans.

"I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here," Charu confirmed to the publication.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh–1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," Charu reasoned why she left Mumbai.

Asked about how her ex-husband Rajeev reacted to her shifting to Bikaner, she said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in a divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They continue to co-parent daughter Ziana.