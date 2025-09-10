Charu Asopa On Vacationing With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen In Bangkok Amid Public Spat: "I Deserve This"

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who have often made headlines for their on-and-off relationship and public spats, are currently vacationing together in Bangkok. The former couple, accompanied by their daughter Ziana, are documenting their holiday on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their time away from the hustle of everyday life.

What's Happening

Charu shared a series of pictures from the Bangkok trip on Instagram, captioning them, "Some fun pictures in Bangkok." The reunion caught attention given their turbulent past, but for the TV actress, this getaway is all about self-care and family time.

Speaking to The Times Of India, she revealed, "Ever since I have been building my house, I haven't taken a single break. I have worked really hard. This holiday was much needed. We chose Bangkok because I really wanted massages and a bit of pampering. Honestly speaking, in the past few months, I have worked so hard, my every body part is aching."

Charu further added that her only priority was to rest without the pressure of fixed schedules.

"When we were deciding and discussing how many days vacation and where, the only thing I had in mind was to rest. I told Rajeev not to book a place with a breakfast option because for that you need to wake up early. I have to wake up early every single day for Ziana's routine. I have to wake up before Ziana to finish off my work. I deserve this chutti. I am going to sleep and relax and get massages. My body is craving for massages," she said.

Background

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 after a brief courtship. However, their marriage soon hit rough waters, with the couple frequently making headlines for their public disagreements and reconciliations. Despite several attempts to make things work, they eventually parted ways and finalized their divorce in 2023.

Rajeev, who is the younger brother of actress Sushmita Sen, and Charu continue to co-parent their daughter Ziana. While their relationship as partners may have ended, both have remained committed to raising their daughter together.

