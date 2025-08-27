Video: Actor Charu Asopa Re-Unites With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen For Ganapati Celebrations In Bikaner

Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa reunited with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen on the occasion of Ganapati celebrations at her Bikaner home. Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra Sen also accompanied her son to Charu's house. Charu, in her vlog, shared how she welcomed the idol of Ganapati at her home with Rajeev.

Charu's video shows happy moments from their famjam time. Charu and Rajeev's daughter Ziaana is seen dancing her heart out as the idol is being brought at home.

Rajeev Sen also shared a string of pictures with daughter Ziaana, where he's seen spending quality time with her.

He captioned the post, "Daddy's little princess forever."

Charu shifted to her hometown in Bikaner in April as she was going through a financial crisis after her divorce.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa talked about why she left Mumbai and how her ex-husband Rajeev Sen reacted to her new plans.

"I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziaana and I moved here," Charu confirmed to the publication.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," Charu reasoned why she left Mumbai.

Asked about how her ex-husband Rajeev reacted to her shifting to Bikaner, she said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in a divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They share a daughter Ziana, whom they continue to co-parent.