Suniel Shetty Loses Cool At Bhopal's Mimicry Artist In A Viral Video, Calls It "<i>Ghatiya</i>"

Suniel Shetty was recently attending an event in Karond when a mimicry artist tried to enact some of his popular dialogues. However, things did not turn out well when the 64-year-old was not impressed by the way his unique style and acting skills were recreated and eventually lashed out.

What's Happening

The video where Suniel Shetty is criticising the mimicry artist and calling him out for not doing a good job has now gone viral online.

In the video, Suniel Shetty said, "Kab se yeh bhaisaab, Anjali... alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry mein kabhi dekha hi nahi hai... Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh, mard ki tarah bolta hai. Yeh bacche ki tarah bol raha tha. Jab mimickry karte ho, toh acchi karni chaiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chaiye."

The performer tried to explain that this was just done in jest and not an attempt to do some serious mimicry of the Hera Pheri actor. But Suniel Shetty remained firm on his reaction.

Suniel Shetty said, "Abhi bohot time hai. Suniel Shetty banne mein tujhe bohot time lagega. Sirf baal baandhne se kuch nahi hota, baccha hai. Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi isne, warna kabhi bole toh azma bhi sakta hoon."

Work

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios. It was released in theatres on May 23, 2025. The film also featured Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma. The film is set in the 14th century and follows the battle to protect the Somnath temple from invaders.

Suneil Shetty will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3, which is the sequel to the 2000 hit film Hera Pheri. The second installment was released in 2006. Hera Pheri 3 was announced in 2023. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan was confirmed as the director of the film. While the film was embroiled in a horde of controversies surrounding Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the film, he is back on board, and fans are looking forward to the new film in one of the most loved franchises.

In A Nutshell

Suniel Shetty reacted strongly to a mimicry artist not doing an impressive job in enacting his dialogue delivery and acting chops. The video went viral online, where the actor lashed out and said how one should not do a shoddy job at such things.