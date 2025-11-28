Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence On Why He Doesn't Do Many South Films: 'Trend Of Casting Hindi Heroes In Negative Roles'

At an event in Delhi, Suniel Shetty revealed why he seldom appears in South films. Suniel said he does receive offers from the South industry, but added that most of these offers come with a catch.

At the recent public session Lallantop Adda 2025 in Delhi, the Bollywood actor said, "I do get offers (from the South), but unfortunately, what happens is, you will notice this trend that we get offers for negative roles. They want to cast the Hindi heroes as powerful from an antagonistic point of view, (they say) that's good for the screen and for the audience. And that is one thing that I don't like."

Explaining his choices further, Suniel said why he accepted his cameo in the 2025 Tulu film Jai, calling it a conscious effort to support regional cinema rather than a career move. He also mentioned his earlier Tamil film alongside superstar Rajinikanth.

"I did a film with Rajini sir, only because I wanted to tick that box of having worked with him. Recently, I did a small Tulu film just to encourage the film, which is doing really well, it's called Jai... Today, there is no language barrier. If there is a barrier, then it's perhaps because of the content. If your content is good, it will cross all barriers," said Suniel.



Suniel Shetty's Upcoming Projects

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the action series Hunter 2. Up next, he will be seen in the multi-starrer comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, which includes a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and more. Suniel is also part of Hera Pheri 3, the much-awaited sequel in the popular comedy franchise. As per reports, the shooting for the film is expected to begin in early 2026, around February or March. Makers are yet to announce the official date.