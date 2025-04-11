Sushmita Sen's Ex Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa Sells Online Clothes, Leaves Mumbai Due To Financial Crunch

Charu Asopa, who was earlier married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, has left Mumbai and shifted to her hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan due to financial crunch. Recently, a video surfaced in which Charu can be seen selling salwar kameez. While her fans wished good luck for her new endeavour, a large section of the Internet was intrigued to know what made her sell clothes online.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa talked about why she left Mumbai and how her ex-husband Rajeev Sen reacted to her new plans.

"I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here," Charu confirmed to the publication.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," Charu reasoned why she left Mumbai.

Asked about the trolls who commented on her financial condition, Charu replied, "When you start something new, everyone struggles. What's different in my case? I am doing everything on my own, from taking orders to sending packages to getting stock. When I came to Mumbai for acting that wasn't easy too. I struggled to build a name for myself and I managed. Now, I have started this business, so that I can focus on my child, and I don't think that's wrong."

"I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings," Charu told Hindustan Times.

Asked about how her ex-husband Rajeev reacted to her shifting to Bikaner, she said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in a divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They share a daughter Ziana, whom they continue to co-parent.