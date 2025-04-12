Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Charu Asopa's Financial Crunch: "She Could Afford A Cruise Trip"

TV actress Charu Asopa, who was previously married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, is making headlines for selling clothes online. Facing a financial crunch, Charu has left Mumbai and moved back to her hometown, Bikaner in Rajasthan, along with her daughter Ziana.

Now, Rajeev Sen has reacted to Charu's career shift and also opened up about how she is keeping their child away from him.

“Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out. The last time I met Ziana was this January. I'm sure she's missing me as much as I'm missing her,” Rajeev told Hindustan Times.

He continued, “When I was in Delhi for work, I called Charu to ask if I could come to Bikaner to meet Ziana, but I got no response. Now she's telling everyone 'he is most welcome to come to Bikaner and he has all the rights to meet her.' I don't think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I've made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?"

When asked if he was aware of Charu Asopa's online clothing business, Rajeev Sen said he is happy that she is working hard and trying to earn. However, he also questioned his ex-wife's financial claims.

Rajeev Sen said, "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife—which is pretty expensive—and she paid for everyone's ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?"

"She's looking to buy a house in Bikaner—or maybe already has—which takes serious money. Even with a loan, buying property isn't cheap. Plus, if she's managing cruises and her regular shopping—as seen in her daily vlogs—it clearly shows she's not struggling financially. Anyone truly under financial stress wouldn't even dream of buying property," he added.

Taking a jibe at Charu for making their lives a public spectacle, Rajeev said, "The difference between me and Charu is that I don't call the media daily to cry about a midlife crisis. I won't show my bank statements or discuss who gave what—money should never be discussed publicly, which she's turned into content for YouTube. I genuinely feel sorry for her."

“We're all concerned about Ziana. We want Charu to be in a stable mental and emotional state, not talking to the media every day. You've seen it—she's happy on trips with me, like in Dubai, and then suddenly flips. If she thinks I'm a bad father or a bad human being, so be it. I don't care. People who truly know me know what I'm about. She's only hurting her own image, despite having so much in life," Rajeev Sen added while expressing his concern for their daughter.

Rajeev Sen concluded by highlighting how he had encouraged Charu Asopa to consider returning. He said, “Even last month, I told her—come home, give our child a chance. Not that we need to get married again, but at least she'll have her own house, her own space. But I don't know what's going on in her mind. Maybe too many people are influencing her, but at some point, she has to take responsibility and think long term about what's truly best for her and for Ziana."

Earlier, Charu Asopa opened up about why she decided to leave Mumbai and how her ex-husband Rajeev Sen responded to her new plans. Click here to read the full story.

Charu Asopa got married to Rajeev Sen in 2019, but their relationship soon hit a rocky path and eventually ended in divorce. Throughout their separation, the two were often in the spotlight for their public spats. Despite the ups and downs, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Ziana.