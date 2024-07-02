Inside Rajeev Sens Fam-Jam With Charu Asopa And Daughter Ziana

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: rajeevsen)

Drop everything and rush straight to Rajeev Sen's Instagram page. He has shared a happy album featuring himself, his ex-wife, actress Charu Asopa, and their daughter Ziana. Of course, Rajeev's sister, actress Sushmita Sen, was part of the fam-jam session. In the pictures, we can see little Ziana looking cute as a cupcake in her red frock. She is posing for the camera with her parents. In the next frame, the trio are seen making a pout for the selfie shot. We also got a glimpse of Sushmita Sen. She looks stunning, as always. Sharing the album, Rajeev simply wrote “#FamilyTime.” He has also added a red rose to the caption.

Before this, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen shared a video of Ziana on Instagram. In the clip, the little one is sitting on her mom's lap and enjoying her time in Dubai. The clip was recorded inside a moving car. The parents also revealed that it was Ziana's first international trip. The caption read, “Ziana couldn't control her excitement as she arrives for her first trip to Dubai.” Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony in 2019, after dating for four months. They welcomed a daughter together in 2021. They announced their divorce last year.

Earlier, Charu Asopa opened up about her life as a single mother. She told Etimes, “Sometimes it is exhausting and frustrating but then you have to handle things. Two days ago, she was not having food and I shouted at her, she started staring at me and began to cry, I felt very bad. I also started crying and as a mother, sometimes it gets difficult how to handle things. We are both learning with each other."

She added, “When I was single, I did not struggle much to find a house but with Ziana finding a house was difficult. Roz ghar dekhne jaana (Going house-hunting every day) with my daughter and then there were days when everything would get finalised but at the last minute something would happen and I would not get the house. I'm a single mother and top of that an actress so people don't easily offer their house for rent.”