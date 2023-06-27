Charu Asopa On Life As A Single Mom: 'Finding A House Was Difficult'

Charu Asopa with daughter. (courtesy: asopacharu)

TV Actor Charu Asopa, in a recent interview with ETimes, opened up about her life as a single mother. Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got divorced earlier this month after nearly five years of marriage. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have a daughter named Ziana. Charu Asopa said that managing things alone can be "exhausting and frustrating." She told ETimes, "Sometimes it is exhausting and frustrating but then you have to handle things. Two days ago, she was not having food and I shouted at her, she started staring at me and began to cry, I felt very bad. I also started crying and as a mother, sometimes it gets difficult how to handle things. We are both learning with each other."

Charu Asopa also mentioned that house hunting wasn't easy at all. "When I was single, I did not struggle much to find a house but with Ziana finding a house was difficult. Roz ghar dekhne jaana (Going house-hunting every day) with my daughter and then there were days when everything would get finalised but at the last minute something would happen and I would not get the house. I'm a single mother and top of that an actress so people don't easily offer their house for rent," she told ETimes.

Rumours about Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited in 2021. They got divorced earlier this month but they continue to make appearances on each other's social media handles.

Charu Asopa is best-known for starring in TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, among others.