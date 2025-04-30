Charu Asopa Slams Trolls Over Her Purchases In New House: "<i>Kabhi Nahi Bola Ke Main Gareeb Hu</i>"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Charu Asopa has moved to Bikaner with her daughter Ziana post-divorce. She faced online scrutiny after a video showed her selling clothes. Charu clarified she never claimed to be facing financial issues.

Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa has moved to her hometown Bikaner with daughter Ziana after her divorce from Rajeev Sen. A few days ago, a video emerged showing Charu selling online clothes. The Internet assumed that Charu left Mumbai due to financial crunch. In her new vlog, Charu documented her shopping list for essential household items which drew criticism from the Internet over her expensive purchases.

Keeping her record straight, Charu slammed the trolls and said she never mentioned that she was struggling with finances. "I keep giving you guys updates. People commented why I travelled by flight and not train. The brand invited me and insisted on booking a flight. Some even made videos of me shopping and said, 'Yeh toh gareeb hai'. Pehli baat, maine kabhi nahi bola ke main gareeb hu. By God's grace, I'm managing fine. I don't want sympathy-I've taken a conscious break from TV to explore other things. That was my decision," she said.

Charu also bought a house in Bikaner through a loan, "The EMI I'm paying now is almost equal to the rent I was paying in Mumbai. Rent increases each year, but EMI remains constant-that's the advantage. I've bought an AC, and I'm creating a play area for Ziana. I found a good fridge, but it's expensive-so I'll cut down on other things to get what's needed. I still need geysers and a vacuum cleaner. I'm buying slowly, within my means," she said.

Charu said she's carefully managing her purchases as she has to work within budget constraints. Charu also said even if she has taken a conscious break from daily soaps, she continues to receive offers from producers. However, she prefers staying in Bikaner to prioritise her daughter's well-being.

Charu married Rajeev Sen in 2019. Their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in a divorce. During their separation process, they had several public fights. They share a daughter Ziana, whom they continue to co-parent.