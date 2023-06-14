A Week After Divorce, Rajeev Sen Hopes To 'Get Back Together Again' With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen shared this image. (courtesy: )

Television star Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage of 4 years ended in divorce last week. Now in a recent interview with the ETimes, the duo, who are parents to a baby girl Ziana, opened up about co-parenting. Rajeev Sen also hinted at the possibility of a reconciliation with his ex-wife Charu in the future. Talking to ETimes, Charu said, "Yes, Rajeev and I are officially divorced now and will continue to co-parent Zianna to the best of our abilities. We are cordial and shall continue to be so. Friendship on a certain level remains, which I believe is needed when a child is involved in the equation. Rajeev and I will always wish well for each other."

Talking about his equation with his daughter Ziana and his wish to get back with Charu, Rajeev Sen told ETimes, "Love does not end when it comes to my daughter. Charu and I will remain cordial, and having each other's support for our daughter will be our highest priority. As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me, and so is Charu's well-being. My love & unconditional support will always be there for her. I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again," Rajeev added.

After serving a cooling period of six months, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa finalized their divorce on June 8th. The news was further confirmed by Rajeev Sen who shared a throwback picture of himself and ex-wife Charu alongside a heartwarming note. Rajeev Sen's note read, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain Mom and Dad to our daughter.”

For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in the year 2019 after dating for a while. A year into their marriage and rumours about their separation started doing the rounds. They briefly reunited in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Ziana into their lives. However, things soon took a turn for the worse and the duo decided to file for a divorce.

Charu Asopa has been part of shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others.