Rajeev Sen To Those Trolling Him For Posting Pic With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa: 'Who Are You To Judge Us'

A throwback of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, who was previously married to TV star Charu Asopa, occupied a spot on the list of trends after he shared a picture with ex-wife on Instagram last week, for which he was massively trolled. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got divorced earlier this month. In his latest vlog entry, Rajeev Sen addressed those who trolled him and he said, "Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We do not calculate what people will say, what they will think. What they want to think, they will."

He added in his vlog, "We will do what we want to. People have individual lives. In that if people judge that, 'Yaar abhi toh divorce hua hai, abhi se photo dal di lovey-dovey' (You just got divorced and you are now posting mushy pictures). Who are you to judge us and tell us what to do and what not to do." Speaking of his current equation with Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen said, "Charu and I share a very special bond. It has grown stronger after we have signed the papers. We have understood we cannot part ways only by signing on a paper, especially when we have a child."

Rajeev Sen, addressing his "section of haters," said, "I really feel that one should respect every individual and their thoughts, especially when you see our vlogs as fans or well-wishers. I know there's a section of haters. But Charu and I have gone through ups and downs as every couple does. Farak yeh hai ki hum dono ka publicly thoda zyada hua hai ( the only difference is that ours was public)."

This is the post that Rajeev Sen shared last week, for which he was trolled.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony in 2019, after dating for four months. They welcomed a daughter together in 2021. They announced their divorce earlier this month.