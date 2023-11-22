Actor Charu Asopa Claims She Was Denied House On Rent Because She Is Single

Charu Asopa in a still from the video. (courtesy: asopacharu)

TV actor Charu Asopa, in her latest Instagram entry, is seen crying her heart out. She revealed in the video that she recently went house hunting and that she wasn't given one because she is "single." She accompanied the video with an extensive text in Hindi, which roughly translates to this, "No matter what a woman does in our society, how much ever she does, she can never change the thinking of people. Even today, before giving a woman a home, a man's name is attached to her or not, and if not, she is not given to her home. It feels sad to see the condition of the woman of our country. And these people who refuse to give home go out and give big speeches in the name of women empowerment. Today again, I was forbidden from getting a home in 1 society because I am a single mother. And the thing is that there was only 1 woman to refuse. This is the condition of women in the country where women are worshipped."

In the comments section of Charu Asopa's post, actress Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "This is so annoying. When I divorced, I feel so proud to say, my landlord welcomed me with open arms with Jaydon. In fact during covid, I got a call from him reducing my rent as my earning had come to a stand still. This is the society we need our children to see and to grow in. Single mothers are more than capable to pay rent and take care of the entire household. I stayed in that house for more than seven years. Keep the faith Charu. You will find a dream home soon. Don't let them tell you what you are capable of and what not. You have to aim for the stars."

This is what Charu Asopa posted:

Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got married in a civil ceremony in 2019, after dating for four months. They welcomed a daughter together in 2021. They announced their divorce earlier this year.

Charu Asopa is best-known for starring in TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, among others.