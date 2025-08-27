Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatterjee For "Irresponsible" Comments On <i>Bengal Files</i>: "Even If He Is Scared..."

Bengali cinema star Saswata Chatterjee in a recent interview said that The Bengal Files was originally titled 'The Delhi Files' and that the makers of the movie only shared the details of his character arc, not the whole story.

Now, Pallavi Joshi, his co-star on The Bengal Files and film's producer, has clapped back at the actor for his remarks.

In an interview with Firstpost, Pallavi Joshi was asked to respond to Saswata Chatterjee's comments about the film being previously titled 'The Delhi Files' before its name was changed to The Bengal Files.

"First of all, the name of the film was The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. It was never only called 'Delhi Files'. Obviously, when the character was explained to him, he liked the character and we did several meetings too. But even if he is scared, somebody of Saswata's stature could have responded to it more responsibly and not just sound so scared as he did because it hurts," she told Firstpost.

"I will be very honest with you. I respect him a lot as a craftsman, but when such irresponsible statements are made by actors who have some standing in society; it hurts. I am not going to hide my emotions at all. I am not going to be saying, 'Haan bechara shayad, bola hoga pressure main'. Yes, he must have said it under pressure. But are we not under pressure. I being a woman, I am facing everything, so why can't he?" she asked.

During a recent interview with The Wall, Saswata Chatterjee said when he was shooting for the film, it was titled 'The Delhi Files'.

"While the shooting was going on, the name of the film was 'The Delhi Files' and after the shooting was completed, I came to know that it was changed to The Bengal Files. That is not in my hands," he said.

He also spoke how it has become a trend nowadays that the whole story of a film won't be told to anyone.

"You only get to know your track, your character. And when I was told about the role (in The Bengal Files), I found the character to be amazing. It's a villain's character and very few people get such characters to play," he said.

Despite controversy, The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is all set to release in theatres on September 5.

