Advertisement

Why Pakistanis Are Drowning 'Un-Islamic' Love Island Lazawl Ishq In Lessons From The Quran

According to Pakistani media, a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to ban Lazawal Ishq

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Why Pakistanis Are Drowning 'Un-Islamic' <i>Love Island Lazawl Ishq</i> In Lessons From The Quran
Lazawal Ishq is modelled on international dating shows such as Love Island.

Pakistan got its first dating reality show in Lazawal Ishq and the people in the neighbouring country instead went lahaul vila kuwat. Translation: this dating show has got the goat of the Pakistanis for apparently promoting obscenity and moral corruption.

Shot in Istanbul and hosted by Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar, Lazawal Ishq is just another show in the dating reality format ruled by established counterparts such as Ask Adasi (Turkey) and the global phenonmenon Love Island.

While the Urdu phrase "Lazawal Ishq" means "everlasting love", a section of the Pakistani audience seems to have no love for this show that is aimed at exploring themes of eternal love, romantic connections, and the trials that come with it. 

Lazawal Ishq revolves around four men and women who live together in a luxury villa under the scrutiny of cameras. The show, set to have 100 episodes, premiered on YouTube on September 29. 

According to Pakistani media, a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to ban dating show Lazawal Ishq.

The petition states that "the content shown in the programme is against societal values and contrary to national ethics". It also accuses the show of promoting obscenity and moral corruption, pleading to the court to direct PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) to strictly monitor content broadcast on digital platforms and also seek guidance from the Council of Islamic Ideology in this regard.

From "cultural embarrassment", "guilty pleasure" to "brainrot", the show has been called many names.

Then, there were some who wanted the show to not be cancelled.

Lazawal Ishq, amid controversy, continues to stream on YouTube on weekdays.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Lazawal Ishq, Pakistani Dating Reality Show, Pakistani Shows
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com