Why Pakistanis Are Drowning 'Un-Islamic' <i>Love Island Lazawl Ishq</i> In Lessons From The Quran

Pakistan got its first dating reality show in Lazawal Ishq and the people in the neighbouring country instead went lahaul vila kuwat. Translation: this dating show has got the goat of the Pakistanis for apparently promoting obscenity and moral corruption.

Shot in Istanbul and hosted by Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar, Lazawal Ishq is just another show in the dating reality format ruled by established counterparts such as Ask Adasi (Turkey) and the global phenonmenon Love Island.

While the Urdu phrase "Lazawal Ishq" means "everlasting love", a section of the Pakistani audience seems to have no love for this show that is aimed at exploring themes of eternal love, romantic connections, and the trials that come with it.

Lazawal Ishq revolves around four men and women who live together in a luxury villa under the scrutiny of cameras. The show, set to have 100 episodes, premiered on YouTube on September 29.

According to Pakistani media, a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to ban dating show Lazawal Ishq.

The petition states that "the content shown in the programme is against societal values and contrary to national ethics". It also accuses the show of promoting obscenity and moral corruption, pleading to the court to direct PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) to strictly monitor content broadcast on digital platforms and also seek guidance from the Council of Islamic Ideology in this regard.

From "cultural embarrassment", "guilty pleasure" to "brainrot", the show has been called many names.

Why are the producers of the 'Lazawal Ishq' show trying to be so modest? Instead of dressing Ayesha Omar in thrift store clothes , they should just make it a naked dating show !! Less expensive more TRP pic.twitter.com/yk528ANdk7 — B💫 (@bakhtawarsiraj) September 15, 2025

Lazawal Ishq isn't bold or progressive, it's a cultural embarrassment.

A cheap copy of Love Island, mistaking vulgarity for confidence and imitation for innovation.

It doesn't make us modern, it makes us lost.

#lazawalishq #ayeshaomar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/cQWQl1uaRe — Hamza Chaudhary (@HamzaCh789) October 5, 2025

lazawal ishq is this brainrot gen's midsummer chaos — maryam (@maryamful) October 11, 2025

Then, there were some who wanted the show to not be cancelled.

PSA: Idk who needs to hear this but please don't cancel Ishq Lazawal. Someone of us are finding ourselves addicted to that madness. Please leave us alone and stop watching it if you have a problem!! — M (@iskarmareal76) October 13, 2025

There's absolutely nothing wrong or 'immoral' about Lazawaal Ishq. It's a Youtube program & we can trust Pakistani adult viewers to decide for themselves whether they want to watch it or not. The Mullahs & State MUST NOT patronize us. Let us make our own choices pic.twitter.com/JanCg6CaYc — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) September 16, 2025

Lazawal Ishq, amid controversy, continues to stream on YouTube on weekdays.