Actor Rajesh Keshav Is On Life Support After Collapsing During Kochi Live Event

Mollywood actor and presenter Rajesh Keshav collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on August 24, Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent an angioplasty. Currently, he's on a ventilator support. Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi has shared his health update in a Facebook post.

What's Happening

Prathap Jayalakshmi wrote that he was rushed to the hospital within 15-20 mintues after he fell unconscious.

"What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital," Prathap said in a Facebook post.

"Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then," he continued.

"Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy," he added.

Who is Rajesh Keshav

He featured in movies like Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).

Keshav has shared the stage with several celebrities, including Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna and more.