Hrithik Roshan Rents Out Sea-Facing Home To Girlfriend Saba Azad For Rs 75,000 A Month

Hrithik Roshan made it to headlines as he has rented his sea-facing luxury property in Juhu to his girlfriend Saba Azad for Rs 75,000 a month for a year, as per Zapkey documents.

The property is located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road and spans 12,000 sq ft.

In October 2020, Hrithik Roshan purchased three floors in the building, including the 18th floor and a duplex on the 19th and 20th floors, for Rs 97.5 crore. As per the leave and license agreement dated August 4, 2025, a deposit of Rs 1.25 lakh was paid as the documents showed.

Hrithik Roshan couldn't be reached for comment.

Hrithik Roshan's Real Estate Track Record

The Roshans' real-estate exchanges often make headlines. In May 2025, Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three apartments in Andheri for Rs 6.75 crore. Earlier this year, Hrithik had also rented a 2,727 sq ft office space in Goregaon for Rs 5.62 lakh a month, and in February he renewed a lease for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi for Rs 6.08 lakh monthly.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Relationship

Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad. They made their relationship official as they posed together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022. Since then, Saba has become an integral part of the Roshans' celebrations. Saba will next be seen in the Amazon Prime film Songs Of Paradise.

Hrithik Roshan cheered for her after the teaser released. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, which tanked at the box office.