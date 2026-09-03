<i>Lucky Baskhar</i> 2 In The Works? Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri Drop Big Hint

Venky Atluri's directorial venture Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan, was a hit upon its release in 2024. Now, discussions about a sequel to the successful film have already begun. The actor-director duo recently hinted that Lucky Baskhar 2 is in the works, much to the excitement of fans of the crime drama.

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Dulquer's I'm Game released today. Ahead of the film's release, the actor and Venky Atluri appeared together in an interview shared by Dulquer's production house. During the conversation, Atluri revealed that he intends to revisit the world of Lucky Baskhar once Dulquer completes his current commitments.

Venky said, "As you finish all your commitments, I promise you, I'll come with Lucky Baskhar 2 soon."

Responding to the filmmaker's statement, Dulquer spoke about the overwhelming love he continues to receive for the character of Bakshar.

"Soon? Wherever I go, people recognise me from the film, and they call me Baskhar," he said.

Atluri also admitted that the prospect of making a sequel comes with added expectations. The director said he already feels the pressure of delivering a worthy follow-up to the successful first installment.

Dulquer, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for the filmmaker and said, "You are the one filmmaker I'll work with again, whether it's Lucky Baskhar 2 or even a fresh script."

While no official timeline for Lucky Baskhar 2 has been announced, the latest comments from Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri suggest that the sequel is firmly on their minds.

Talking about Dulquer's I'm Game, our in-house critic outlined the film's premise in the review and wrote, "The movie revolves around Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan), a man who believes gambling is the way to live and that taking risks at the card table is like breathing. For Dan, every decision is a bet, and the bigger the risk, the greater the thrill. After suffering a loss of Rs 1.5 crore that must be repaid to a loan shark, he desperately turns to his parents for money. His father calls him a 'loser' and says he is bringing shame upon the family, as Dan is living off his father's identity."

The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath.



Also Read: I'm Game Review: Dulquer Salmaan Bets Big But The Gamble Fails To Pay Off