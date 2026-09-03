<i>I'm Game</i> X Review: Some Say Dulquer Salmaan Shines, Others Feel '3-Hour Runtime' Is A Drawback

Dulquer Salmaan-led I'm Game released in theatres today, and social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions. I'm Game is also special as it marks Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema after three years. His last Malayalam release was King of Kotha (2023). While some believe the VFX stood out, others said it was a "good concept that could have been great".

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "#ImGame: I just hate these mid films. It frustrates me to see a solid line or idea not turn into a proper film due to the worst choices. After that banger first half with #DulquerSalmaan gambles and craziness, director #NahasHidayath chooses a path no one wants to go down. The second half is an entirely new film with #AnthonyVarghese as hero. Flashback, revenge template, #Mysskin villainy - everything adds up to a mid film. #ImGame #DulquerSalmaan was good - peak interval actor DQ. #KayaduLohar - for a song and to shout DAN in the climax."

Another person wrote, "#ImGame - A Good Concept That Could've Been Great! I'm Game has a really interesting and refreshing concept, and the first half is genuinely good - engaging, stylish and well executed. Dulquer Salmaan is excellent, and the direction, Jakes Bejoy's music and the overall technical side work really well. The biggest drawback is the three-hour runtime. The 30-45 minute flashback portion in the second half slows the film down badly. Even though the movie picks up again towards the climax, that earlier drop in momentum takes away a lot of the impact."

One fan added, "#ImGame - WHAT A RIDE! #DQ is simply! The swag, screen presence, attitude and performance - Dulquer Salmaan is back with a BANG!"

Another person commented, "Fresh concept + engaging first half with some moments! Dulquer shines, backed by top-notch visuals, making and BGM. The second half feels stretched, but overall an entertaining ride!"

Another user wrote, "I'm Game has a peak first half with a fresh concept and a great performance by Dulquer Salmaan, but the second half is honestly just mid."

About I'm Game

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha and Shyamaprasad alongside Dulquer.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 21, during Onam. It was later pushed to September 3.

ALSO READ | I'm Game Review: Dulquer Salmaan Bets Big But The Gamble Fails To Pay Off