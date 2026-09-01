Dulquer Salmaan Reveals <i>I'm Game</i> Has A Hidden Fantasy Element

Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed that there is more to I'm Game than what its trailer has shown so far. With the film set to hit theatres on September 3, the actor revealed that the makers deliberately kept the main idea of the story out of the trailer. He also confirmed that fantasy plays a part in the film.

Speaking to students at a college in Hyderabad, Dulquer opened up about the upcoming film and explained why the trailer does not give away its actual plot. As reported by Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I'm Game trailer intentionally didn't reveal the film's surprise core concept involving fantasy elements, to preserve the theatrical experience.”

The revelation adds a new layer to the film's marketing. Until now, much of the attention around I'm Game had been linked to reports about a man receiving a hand transplant. The earlier reports suggested that the new hand belonged to a man who had died and that it was somehow driven by the need to avenge its previous owner's death.

However, the trailer has taken a different route. Dulquer plays Dan John, a carefree man who likes taking risks and knows how to make quick money. He does not depend entirely on luck when it comes to betting. Instead, he uses an algorithm to decide where to place his money.

Things take a turn when the algorithm begins giving him results that work against him. His carefully planned life starts falling apart, leaving viewers with plenty of questions about what is actually happening.

Now, Dulquer's comments suggest that the trailer has only shown one part of the film. The fantasy angle could also explain why the makers chose not to reveal too much before the theatrical release.

The actor also spoke about his character during his Hyderabad interaction. Dulquer said that Dan John would be a surprise for audiences. He also pointed out that it had been some time since he played a bratty character.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha and Shyamaprasad alongside Dulquer.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 21, during Onam. It was later pushed to September 3.