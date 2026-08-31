Mouni Roy Came To Mumbai 19 Years Ago For A 'Summer Job'. The Rest Is History

Mouni Roy took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her journey. The actor, who appeared in the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, talked about her acting career.

During the conversation, Mouni revealed that acting was not something she had originally planned as a career for herself. Before entering the world of glitz and glamour, she had studied English Honours at Delhi's Miranda House and pursued a master's degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. “A lot of people don't know that I got a first class in English Honours from Miranda and then did my master's in Mass Communication from Jamia,” she told Farah.

Speaking about how she entered the entertainment industry, Mouni recalled an unexpected encounter outside her university. “I was walking outside the university. Somebody from Ekta Ma'am's team saw me walking on the road, tapped me on the shoulder and said…” Mouni recalled, adding, “We only hear these stories, like, ‘I was sitting in a cab and then somebody…' But it really happened. That's exactly how it came.”

Mouni revealed the encounter eventually led her to her first television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played Krishna Tulsi towards the end of the show's first-season run headlined by Smriti Irani. Mouni also revealed that she did not initially move to Mumbai with the intention of building a long-term acting career. “When I came to Bombay, we were doing Indian street theatre, so I thought I would come for a summer job. I would work for three or four months and then go back to Delhi,” she said.

However, her plans changed after she fell in love with the city. “I absolutely fell in love with it,” Mouni shared. When Farah asked how long it had been since she came to Mumbai, Mouni revealed she has been living in the city for 19 years now.

Over the years, Mouni has established herself as a prominent name in the entertainment industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of a shape-shifting snake in Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2. Some of her renowned films include Made in China, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.