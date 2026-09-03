After Virender Sehwag's Praise, <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Director Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch The Film

The success of the low-budget film Hanuman Ansh is no longer limited to its box office performance. People from different walks of life have been sharing their reactions after watching the film, and among them, former cricketer Virender Sehwag's response has proven especially meaningful for the film's director and writer, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. Sehwag watched the film with his child and later shared his thoughts on social media, a gesture that left Chaturvedi deeply moved.

Speaking about Sehwag's reaction, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi told NDTV, "I have always been a huge cricket fan. The day Virender Sehwag retired, I stopped watching cricket. And that man, without us even saying anything to him, went and watched the film on his own with his child."

He added, "What he wrote and said after watching the film made me feel as though life had come full circle. I was a huge cricket fan, and what he did was so heart-warming. It made me incredibly happy."

According to Chaturvedi, Sehwag's appreciation was particularly special because the team had never approached him with a request to watch the film. The former cricketer chose to see it of his own accord and then shared his reaction publicly. For the director-writer, it was not merely praise from a celebrated sportsperson but a deeply emotional moment tied to his lifelong love of cricket.

Chaturvedi now hopes that another prominent name from Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, will also watch Hanuman Ansh. Expressing his wish, he said, "I want Virat and Anushka to watch the film as well, if something along those lines can be arranged."

He believes it would be a matter of great joy for the team if Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were to watch the film.

Apart from Sehwag's praise, several others have also shared their views about the film. According to Chaturvedi, people from various fields have been watching Hanuman Ansh and offering their feedback. However, Sehwag's reaction remains the most special for him on a personal level, as it is linked not only to the film's success but also to his long-standing admiration for the former Indian opener.

Amid the film's growing success, Sehwag's decision to watch Hanuman Ansh and publicly speak about it has become an experience that means far more to Chaturvedi than box office numbers. Having a cricketer he has admired for years appreciate his work has turned into a memorable and emotional milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.



Also Read: Hanuman Ansh To Release Globally On September 11 After Storming Desi Box Office With Rs 61 Crore