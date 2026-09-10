Video: "Guys, Help!" German Model Struggles To Cross A Mumbai Road

Mumbai's bustling streets can be an experience in themselves, especially for visitors navigating the city's fast-paced traffic for the first time. German model and Love Island VIP star Greta Barthel recently found herself experiencing that very culture shock while attempting to cross a Mumbai road as a tourist.

What seemed like a routine zebra crossing quickly turned into a test of patience as Greta discovered that simply stepping onto the marked crossing does not necessarily mean traffic will come to a halt.

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Sharing her experience, Greta captured a moment that many tourists and even locals may find instantly relatable. In the video, Greta was seen recording herself as she attempted to cross a busy road in Mumbai but failed to do so as the cars kept coming in and there was no traffic signal. “Guys, I don't think people stop here…like the cars. There's like this sidewalk thing...how do I cross this? Just stop. Guys, help!” Greta said while she patiently waited for the cars to stop.

Towards the end of the video, she managed to cross the road. “Believe it or not, crossing a street alone in India is still a challenge for me,” she wrote in the caption.

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Greta's candid take on the experience has sparked attention online, offering a light-hearted glimpse into one of the everyday realities that can surprise first-time visitors to the city.

“Just raise your hand once, and the whole traffic will stop to give you a lift. Then cross the road like a VIP,” one user joked.

“Zebra crossing not working in India,” another commented.

“Please ask a local guy to help you cross the road,” someone else suggested.

“There are adventures in each step in India,” an individual wrote.

“It's called organised chaos; keep moving,” another said.

Although it was clearly a new challenge for Greta, she eventually made it to the other side of the road.