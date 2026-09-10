"<i>Animal Chal Gayi Toh Chalo Sab Violence Kar Lete Hai</i>": Kareena Kapoor On Bollywood's 'Herd Mentality'

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about the changing nature of Hindi cinema and called out the industry's tendency to follow successful trends.

What's Happening

In a recent town hall interaction with Yuvaa, the actor discussed how filmmakers and audiences are becoming more willing to explore different kinds of stories.

Kareena pointed to the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal as an example of how quickly trends can influence the Hindi film industry.

She said the film's success has led to a situation where filmmakers may be tempted to replicate its violent tone rather than pursue original ideas.

"Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film, and they want to watch it. So today it is not just about a young love story. All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai... ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hain. We are herd mentality; what to say? Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following. I feel like things are changing now. The audience will now watch the trailer and say that we want to watch this film."

She added, "The young audience will ask thought-provoking questions. Now filmmakers cannot go and make a film saying it's a comedy, so people will definitely watch it! Not every film is going to make Rs 200 crore or Rs 500 crore. I feel like we are changing it, and the audience is helping us."

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal released in 2023 and starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The action drama revolved around Ranvijay Vijay Singh and his complicated relationship with his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film combined family conflict with graphic violence and became a major commercial success, earning more than Rs 900 crore worldwide.

The success of Animal also paved the way for a sequel titled Animal Park, which is currently in development.

Kareena Kapoor's Work Front

Kareena is now preparing for the release of Daayra, an investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film stars Kareena alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the two actors playing police officers who find themselves on opposing sides while investigating a case connected to juvenile crime.

Daayra is inspired by true events and has been written by Meghna Gulzar along with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal.

The film is backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, with Pen Marudhar handling its distribution. Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.