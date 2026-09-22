Python, Chicken Rescued During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Hyderabad

A dramatic animal rescue operation was carried out during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hyderabad after the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) found an Indian rock python and a chicken being used during a public road performance.

According to GHSPCA, its team had been tracking a dance group from Visakhapatnam for nearly five days following information about the alleged use of a live snake during its performances.

The organisation said that on September 19, its team and police attempted to apprehend the alleged snake handler during a procession in Kondapur, but the person reportedly fled the spot.

The group was reportedly spotted again on September 20, following which the GHSPCA team alerted Madhuranagar Police Station and reached the location along with SHO Sri Prabhakar and his team.

GHSPCA said the alleged snake handler was apprehended during the intervention, and an Indian rock python and a boiler chicken hen were found in his possession.

According to the organisation, the python was being openly displayed during the road performance, while the chicken was allegedly subjected to cruel treatment as part of the act.

''We had been tracking the group for the past five days after receiving information about the use of a live snake in public performances. With the timely assistance of Madhuranagar police, we were able to intervene and rescue both animals," said Soudharm Bhandari, Coordinator, GHSPCA.

The rescued python was subsequently placed under veterinary care. GHSPCA said veterinary examination by Dr Vishva Chaitanya found an infection affecting the snake's oral cavity and teeth.

"The python is currently under veterinary observation and treatment. It will continue to be monitored until it makes a complete recovery," GHSPCA said.

The organisation added that the python is a protected wild animal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and urged the concerned authorities to take action under applicable wildlife-protection laws.

Subject to recovery and the required permissions and directions from the competent wildlife authorities, GHSPCA said the python would be released back into its natural habitat.

The organisation has appealed to the public not to encourage or participate in performances involving wild animals and urged people to alert police or authorised wildlife authorities if they witness the display or alleged mistreatment of wild animals during public celebrations.

The rescued animals remain under care, while further action by the concerned authorities is awaited.