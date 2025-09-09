Old FIR Surfaces As Bhopal Cops Probe Alleged Stone-Pelting During Ganesh Immersion

A day after Anant Chaturdashi (a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu), allegations of stones being thrown at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Arif Nagar sparked anger and a brief encirclement of the Gautam Nagar police station. In a development relevant to the case, police records show that Abdul Halim, now named among the accused, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) about a month ago against the present complainant, Charan Singh Kushwaha, at the same police station. A copy of that earlier complaint has resurfaced following Monday night's incident.

Police registered an FIR late Monday and said that three suspects have been identified in a preliminary inquiry. Representatives of Hindu organisations dispersed after the case was filed. Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said the "entire matter is being investigated," appealing for restraint while evidence is examined.

According to the fresh complaint by Charan Singh Kushwaha (33), president of Hindu Ekta Navayuvak Shri Ganesh Utsav Samiti, the tableau left East Nishatpura around 8 pm for immersion. At approximately 9:15 pm, near Arif Nagar Gate Number 2, "stones suddenly began to fall," the complaint states, naming Yamin, Abdul Halim, Sahil (alias 'Bachcha') and "others." The complaint says small and large idols on the tableau were damaged; several committee members are listed as witnesses. Police said offences have been registered under sections 299.196 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While the probe continues, police sources said certain aspects are under verification: the location cited in the complaint does not fully align with initial findings; CCTV examined so far has not captured stone-pelting; and the FIR was filed roughly 30 minutes after the alleged time of the incident. Officials added that citywide arrangements were robust, noting that about 4,000 idols were immersed peacefully across Bhopal.

In the earlier FIR, Abdul Halim (36), who is now the accused is a scrap-market tyre trader from Arif Nagar, alleged that around 12:30-1:00 am on August 8, while transferring old tyres near the Nishatpura overbridge (Takshashila College), Bhagwan Singh Rajput, Monu Kushwaha, Abhishek, and Charan Kushwaha stopped his unloading, took the ignition key from his driver, blocked the vehicle, used abusive language, and threatened to set the vehicle on fire and kill them if they returned. He stated that residents intervened and that he delayed reporting out of fear.

Investigators said any prior dispute between the parties will be examined solely for relevance and will not prejudice the present inquiry. Police are conducting spot verification, seeking additional CCTV, and recording statements from procession participants and residents.