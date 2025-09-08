Lord Ganesh Immersion Leads To Clashes In Karnataka's Mandya

Tension gripped Maddur town in Mandya district after communal clashes erupted during Lord Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday, police said.

The situation turned volatile following stone-pelting allegedly by miscreants from another community, leading to widespread unrest.

According to police sources, it started when people were taking part in the Ganesh immersion procession in Ram Rahim Nagar.

Clashes broke out between youths from both communities, forcing police to intervene.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation.

"We have deployed additional forces and clamped prohibitory orders in Maddur to prevent further escalation," a police official said.

Police carried out the Ganesh immersion under heavy security.

A large contingent of police personnel has been stationed in sensitive areas of Maddur.

Authorities have urged residents to maintain peace and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours or disturbing communal harmony.

The district administration has appealed to both communities to cooperate with law enforcement to restore normalcy.

