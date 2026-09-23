'Rulebreaker, Red Lipstick Lady': Kajol Has A Special Message For Mom Tanuja On Her 83rd Birthday

Veteran actor Tanuja Mukherjee is celebrating her 83rd birthday on Wednesday, September 23. On the special occasion, her daughter and actor Kajol shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her on X.

Kajol posted two pictures with Tanuja, in which she can be seen hugging her mother and planting a kiss on her forehead. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG :- #rulebreaker #trendsetter #fashionicon #redlipsticklady #motherextraordinaire #strongestwomaniknow #bestteacher #bestsmileintheworld Love u always and forever ;) now u can legitimately throw that 83 in my face."

Kajol On Tanuja's Acting

Kajol has often spoken about the impact Tanuja has had on her, both personally and professionally. During an appearance on the popular chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Kajol opened up about her mother's work and praised her natural approach to acting.

Host Farooq Sheikh asked Kajol how she viewed Tanuja's work as an actress and wanted to know about her strengths and weaknesses. Kajol responded by calling her mother a "fabulous actress" and particularly highlighted her spontaneity.

"I think she is a fabulous actress. I really do. I really think that she is an absolutely fabulous actress. She is the most spontaneous actress that I know of. I mean, I have worked with her actually and I feel that if I worked with her today, there would be so much of a difference. Because when I worked with her in my first film, I felt like, you know, I felt like she was like worlds ahead of me, and she still is worlds ahead of me."

She further explained what made Tanuja stand out to her as a performer, adding, "But she is just so spontaneous. I mean, in the talent department, I really feel, I mean, whatever people may say about me, she really is my mother, literally."

Kajol And Tanuja Shared Screen Space In Bekhudi

Kajol's first experience working with Tanuja came in the film Bekhudi, released in 1992. Tanuja played Kajol's mother in the film, giving the two actors a chance to share screen space early in Kajol's career.

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