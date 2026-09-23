'Grew Up Watching You On TV': Rishab Shetty's Message For Anant Nag After Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

The 78-year-old actor received the prestigious honour for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Following the ceremony, actor Rishab Shetty congratulated Anant Nag on the recognition. Sharing his thoughts on X, Rishab recalled watching the veteran actor on television as a child and later getting the opportunity to direct him.

"Growing up watching you on TV while sitting on the floor as a child, for me, getting the opportunity to direct you is a great honor. Seeing my favorite artist of that time receiving the "Dadasaheb Phalke Award," the highest honor in the film industry from esteemed Presidents, is a moment that fills every fan's heart with joy."

He added, "Hearty Congratulations to Padma Bhushan Sri Anant Nag Sir on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your natural performances, simplicity and love for cinema have inspired generations, including many of us. Truly happy and proud to see you receive this honour, Sir."

Rakshit Shetty also shared a message for the veteran actor. He wrote, "The grace with which he has carried this incredible journey has always been an inspiration. Heartfelt congratulations, Anant Nag sir, on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A richly deserved honour to the legend of Kannada cinema."

About Anant Nag's Legacy

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag is one of the most respected names in Kannada cinema. Over the course of his career, he has acted in more than 300 films, including over 250 Kannada films. His body of work also spans Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English cinema.

Apart from his work in films, Anant Nag is also known for his television appearances. He featured in the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on the stories of celebrated author R.K. Narayan.

The veteran actor has received five Karnataka State Film Awards during his illustrious career. In 2025, Anant Nag was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, by the Government of India.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as India's highest honour in cinema and is presented to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

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