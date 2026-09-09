"That's The Way It Is In India": Australian High Commissioner Takes Shatabdi Train To Chandigarh, Shares Experience

Australian High Commissioner to India Phillip Green recently took a train journey to experience a slice of everyday India. On September 9, he shared a video on his official X account, documenting his trip aboard the Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Chandigarh.

In the video, Green recalled a remark made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his India visit in May 2026, where he said that anyone who truly wants to understand India should travel by train.

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Green then offered a glimpse of his journey. He captured scenes from the route and reflected on what makes train travel in India special. He said train journeys often provide an opportunity to interact with people and learn more about the country through everyday conversations.

"It's a great opportunity to meet people, have a conversation. Invariably, we talk about cricket. Sometimes, a charming Indian family offers me some food," he said.

He added, "That's the way it is here in India, and on trains."

The Australian envoy also said he looked forward to exploring opportunities in Punjab and Haryana and further strengthening ties between India and Australia.

Watch the full post below:

The diplomat's comments come months after Prime Minister Albanese reflected on his first visit to India as a backpacker in 1991. Speaking about that experience, he encouraged travellers to take a bus or train if they wanted to get a deeper understanding of the country.

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"I travelled a bit differently in those days. I do want to say, if you want to understand India, get on a bus or train. It is a wonderful experience to see firsthand the warmth that is there," he said.