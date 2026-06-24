Baby Python Safely Rescued From Inside Jan Shatabdi Express Engine, Video Viral

Chaos erupted on Wednesday after a python hatchling was spotted inside the engine cabin of the 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Express. Prompt action by the railway team and animal welfare officials averted any danger to passengers or the reptile. Video of the rescue has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to a statement issued by Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the incident occurred shortly after the train arrived at platform number 11 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 12:45 AM on June 24.

Loco Pilot NK Parsoya first spotted the reptile inside the engine cabin and immediately alerted his colleague, Loco Pilot Omprakash Ram, and also other senior railway officials.

Following the alert, Abhishek Ashok Thavre, an Honorary Animal Welfare Officer for the State of Maharashtra, rushed to the station.

Thavre took necessary safety precautions and successfully rescued the hatchling at around 1:40 AM. The officials also confirmed that train operations remained entirely unaffected throughout the rescue process, and the python was later released back into its natural habitat.

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All about Indian Python

Wildlife experts noted that this is the peak hatching season for the Indian python, a non-venomous and strictly protected species under India's wildlife conservation laws.

During the monsoon season, heavy rains frequently force wildlife to venture into human settlements, buildings, or stationary vehicles in search of dry shelter.

Officials believe the hatchling may have snuck into the engine to escape the rain before the train departed, inadvertently travelling all the way to Mumbai.

The Central Railway has commended the alertness of the loco pilots and the swift intervention of the animal welfare officer. The department emphasised that the successful rescue reflects the Railways' ongoing commitment to passenger safety, rapid emergency response and wildlife conservation.