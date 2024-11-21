Snake Found In Jabalpur-Bound Jan Shatabdi Express, Railways Starts Probe

The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back.

Panic ensued as a snake was found slithering among the overhead luggage aboard the Jan Shatabdi Express between Bhopal and Jabalpur.

The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back and the matter is being probed, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

The area where the train was cleaned has been sanitised and workers there have been put on alert.

Further, a probe by the Railway Protection Force in underway from various angles. The possible involvement of an outsider in releasing the snake inside the train's coach is also being investigated.

Last month, a live snake was discovered in an AC coach of the Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Express travelling from Jharkhand to Goa on October 21. Several passengers spotted the snake slithering near the curtains of a lower berth in an AC 2-tier coach and took videos of it. The snake was caught and removed from the train with the help of IRCTC staff, who responded promptly to the situation.

In a similar incident in September, a long snake was found coiled around the iron bar that held the upper side berth of the Garib Rath Express going from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Mumbai.

An incident in April took a dangerous turn when a passenger was allegedly bitten by a snake on the Madurai-Guruvayur Passenger Express. The passenger got down at Ettumanoor station and shifted to the Medical College Hospital.