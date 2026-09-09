After Flying With Him, An IndiGo Pilot Learned His Captain Was Netflix's <i>'Baldy'</i>

The real-life 'Baldy' from Operation Safed Sagar has now been given a very different kind of tribute by a pilot who once shared a cockpit with him. Captain Hemanth, a content creator and IndiGo pilot, recently shared a video about his experience flying with Captain C.H. Bal Reddy, the Kargil War veteran whose story inspired the character of Flying Officer Bal "Baldy" Reddy in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War.

What he revealed about Reddy's life after the war has touched viewers, fellow pilots, and even actors from the series.

The Real Life 'Baldy'

In Operation Safed Sagar, Baldy is portrayed as a young Indian Air Force officer with strong tactical and operational expertise. The character is based on real-life Flying Officer C.H. Bal "Baldy" Reddy, who played an important role during the 1999 Kargil War. Reddy was part of No. 17 Squadron, the legendary "Golden Arrows", during the war. He later became a commercial pilot.

That is where Captain Hemanth's story begins.

In his video, Hemanth revealed that he had actually shared a cockpit with Reddy. He said he initially knew him as a captain he had the opportunity to fly with, but later learned about his role in the Kargil War and his association with the Golden Arrows.

That discovery made the experience mean much more to him. Hemanth also recalled something Reddy would often say, "Flying toh chalta rahega, but family time bhi important hai." But it was one particular incident that stayed with him.

Hemanth recalled completing four sectors with Reddy over nearly 12 hours of duty. After the long day, Reddy told him that he was going back to the departures area because he wanted to help the parents of a fallen Kargil comrade with their check-in. Reddy could have simply gone home after completing his duty. Instead, according to Hemanth, he chose to stay back and help the family of his former comrade.

He said the experience made him realise that, for a soldier, duty does not necessarily end when a mission is over. The uniform can come off, but the bond between comrades remains. That was also Hemanth's last flight with Captain Bal Reddy.

When Hemanth later watched Operation Safed Sagar, seeing Baldy's story recreated on screen carried a personal meaning. He had met the man who inspired him. Hemanth described Reddy as kind, humble and respectful towards everyone around him. He said Reddy taught him about flying, but his biggest lessons were about life.

Hemanth summed up the experience by saying that some people one flies with teach them how to fly, while others teach them how to live.

The Internet Had The Sweetest Reaction

Mihir Ahuja reacted to the post himself. The actor called the story "so wholesome" and thanked Hemanth for sharing it. He also signed off his message with: The post received a warm response from others associated with the series. Siddharth, who plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, responded with heart emojis. Dia Mirza, who plays the wife of Wing Commander B.S. "Tony" Dhanoa, thanked Hemanth for sharing the story.

But some of the most personal reactions came from people who had known Reddy themselves. An Indian Air Force veteran wrote that this was exactly what Baldy and other "faujis" were like. Another former coursemate congratulated Reddy and said the post had revealed a new side of him.

One person called Reddy one of their favourite captains and described him as humble and kind. Another user recalled serving as the lead cabin attendant alongside him and described it as a privilege.

Someone else pointed out that several officers from the 17 Squadron went on to become commercial pilots and said they hoped to one day have the honour of flying with one of them.

And perhaps the simplest reaction captured why the story resonated so strongly: "Our heroes are right around us. We just don't know them!"