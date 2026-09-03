Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Who Shot Down Pak Jet, Retires From IAF And Joins Goa Airline: Report

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive for three days in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an air duel with a Pakistan Air Force jet in February 2019, has taken premature retirement from the Air Force to join a private airline as a commercial pilot.

The former Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The report claimed that Varthaman joined the private airline in August.

So far, Varthaman has not issued any statement on the matter. A FLY91 spokesperson also refused to release any personal information about employees, saying it is a private matter.

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad.

About Abhinandan Varthaman

In February 2019, Indian forces launched air strikes against terrorists in Pakistani territory after a suicide bombing in Pulwama killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. New Delhi said strikes targeted a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot.

The Pakistani Air Force's subsequent retaliation the next day triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The most visible face of the confrontation was Wing Commander Varthaman, whose capture by Pakistan after downing his MiG-21 fighter triggered the most serious military crisis between the two neighbours in decades.

Before his jet was hit on February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed the F-16 fighter of Pakistan. A wing commander at the time, Varthaman was held captive for three days and was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

He had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat.

Later that year, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, according to the award citation.