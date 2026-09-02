CBI To Probe Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Disha Salian's Death Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe in the death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court clarified that no one must be treated as an accused unless the Investigating Officer finds sufficient material against any person.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

The order came on a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, alleging lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.

"The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court," lawyer Nilesh Ojha, representing Salian's father and petitioner, said shortly after the court order.

Ojha had earlier alleged, "It was simple: influential accused were involved, and some senior police officers were also involved. As we have provided proof on record. All these things were affecting the situation. There were Supreme Court guidelines, Home Ministry guidelines, and directions from the Constitution Bench; an FIR was mandatory, yet they didn't do it."

During an earlier hearing in the case, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the registration of only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and not an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder.

The court also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha Salian's family even after five years of her death.