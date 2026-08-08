Air Force Officer Lured By Woman On Chats To Leak Defence Secrets To Pak Handler: Cops

Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force Wing Commander on charges of allegedly sharing sensitive defence information.

According to police, the officer was arrested two months ago and has been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

Delhi Police suspect this is not limited to a single officer and that he may have been part of a larger espionage network aimed at obtaining strategic information related to the Indian military and national security.

According to police sources, the Wing Commander began chatting with a woman on social media while going through a tough phase in his personal life. The conversations gradually turned into regular video calls.

Police sources said the woman first gained his trust and then began asking for information related to military activities. The officer is alleged to have shared details about the movement and deployment of military units, along with other sensitive information, with the woman.

Police suspect the woman was working for a Pakistani intelligence agency and that the officer was honey trapped.

According to sources linked to the investigation, the woman asked the officer to share photos, videos and other details related to the movement and deployment of military units. It is also alleged that the officer sent some important documents and data to the woman through digital channels.

Investigative agencies are now trying to ascertain how much sensitive information was leaked and for what purpose it was intended to be used.

Another serious aspect has emerged during the investigation. Police said the woman allegedly asked the Wing Commander to install a specific app on his colleague's mobile phone.

Agencies suspect the app may have been spyware or remote-access malware. Such software can be used to steal mobile data, track locations or gain access to conversations.

According to investigators, the case was not just about extracting information from one officer. There was also an attempt to gain access to the mobile phones of other defence personnel and the information linked to them.

Delhi Police suspect that the woman who contacted the IAF officer on social media was being handled by operatives based in Pakistan.

Investigative agencies are now trying to identify others involved in the network and who operated it from abroad.

According to sources, acting on specific inputs from the IAF's intelligence wing, Delhi Police carried out the operation and arrested the Wing Commander on the night of May 31, 2026.

After the arrest, he was first questioned in police custody and was later sent to judicial custody. The officer is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The investigation is now focused on the digital trail. Police are trying to determine the platforms through which the officer and the woman communicated, how much information was shared, and to whom the information was passed on. Agencies are also working to identify the alleged foreign handlers.