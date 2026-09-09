Chandigarh Railway Station To Face 36-Day Disruption, 442 Train Trips Cancelled

The Chandigarh railway station faces its longest-ever disruption, with major platforms and railway lines shutting in phases for 36 days. This comes as redevelopment work gathers pace. The block, which will continue until October 15, is expected to affect hundreds of passengers, with 442 train trips scheduled to be cancelled.

The redevelopment work, including the construction of a new through-roof and the dismantling of the existing foot-over-bridge (FOB), is being carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

In a post on X, Northern Railway said, “For the execution of works related to basic infrastructure at Chandigarh Railway Station under Ambala Division, Northern Railway will impose a traffic block from 10.09.2026 to 15.10.2026.”

The detailed schedule lists trains that will remain cancelled on specific dates, along with services that will be short-terminated, short-originated or diverted. Passengers travelling on routes connected to Chandigarh, Ambala, Kalka, Delhi, Amritsar and other destinations have been advised to check the revised schedule and train status before beginning their journey.

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Platforms to shut in three phases

The station will not be completely shut down at once. Instead, railway lines and platforms will be taken out of service in three phases of 12 days each to allow the remaining operations to continue.

From September 10 to 21, Line 6 at Platform 5, Line 7 and Line 8 at Platform 6 will remain closed. The second phase, from September 22 to October 3, will affect Line 4 at Platform 3 and Line 5 at Platform 4. During the final phase, from October 4 to 15, Lines 1, 2 and 3 will be affected.

442 train trips to be cancelled

A total of 442 train trips will be cancelled during the block period. Several frequently used routes, including Delhi-Kalka, Chandigarh-Amritsar, Chandigarh-Firozpur, Ambala-Jalandhar City, Ambala-Delhi and Ambala-Kalka, will be affected.

Some trains, including services between Rishikesh, Ajmer, Udaipur and Chandigarh, will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified days. Meanwhile, two Ludhiana-Amritsar trains will be diverted via Sirhind on October 3 and 10.

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76 trains to change platforms

Passengers will also need to watch out for platform changes, as 76 trains will operate from platforms different from their scheduled ones during the three phases. The changes will affect several popular services, including the Delhi-bound Shatabdi, the Ajmer-Chandigarh Vande Bharat and the Howrah-Kalka Mail.

To ease pressure on Chandigarh station, eight long-distance trains will receive temporary stops at SASN Mohali during the block period.