Madhya Pradesh Revenue Official Crosses Drain On Elderly Man's Back, Suspended

A revenue department official in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has been suspended after a video showing him riding on the back of an elderly man to cross a water-filled drain went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Mata village of the district when Patwari Nilesh Namdev had gone there for an official survey, according to reports.

The video shows the elderly man, identified as Lalwa Kevat, carrying the Patwari on his back as they cross the drain. The Patwari can be seen wearing a jacket and appears to be trying to keep his shoes from getting wet.

The incident is believed to have taken place during winter, although the video surfaced on social media months later and has since triggered widespread criticism.

Following the video's circulation, Sidhi SDM Priya Pathak suspended Nilesh Namdev. Additional Collector BP Pandey has been tasked with conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The Patwari had reportedly gone to Mata village as part of his departmental work when he crossed the drain with the help of the elderly resident.

The incident has sparked questions on social media over the conduct of government officials and the treatment of elderly residents.

With Inputs From Amit Kumar Singh