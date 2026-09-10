Advertisement

Kim Jong Un's Daughter Believed To Have Younger Sibling: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, offering a view into his family structure.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kim Jong Un's Daughter Believed To Have Younger Sibling: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, offering a view into his family structure.

"The National Intelligence Service currently assesses that Kim Ju Ae is being groomed as the successor and understands she has a younger sibling of unknown gender," the agency said in a statement, naming the daughter who regularly appears with Kim in public.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un Children, Kim Jong Un Children News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com