Kim Jong Un's Daughter Believed To Have Younger Sibling: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, offering a view into his family structure.

"The National Intelligence Service currently assesses that Kim Ju Ae is being groomed as the successor and understands she has a younger sibling of unknown gender," the agency said in a statement, naming the daughter who regularly appears with Kim in public.

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