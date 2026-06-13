Shatabdi Express Springs A Leak, Angry Passenger Faces Off With Railway Official, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a passenger confronting a railway official over a leaking roof inside a Shatabdi Express train has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate among internet users. The incident reportedly took place aboard the 12041 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express during heavy rainfall. According to the video, rainwater began leaking through the roof of the coach and dripping onto passenger seats.

In the footage, a passenger can be seen questioning a railway official about the condition of the coach and demanding accountability for what he described as poor maintenance. He repeatedly asked whether passengers who had paid for their tickets deserved to travel in such conditions.

As the railway employee attempted to explain that the issue would be addressed, the passenger insisted on a direct response and continued to press him on the matter. The video also captured water leaking from the roof onto seats inside the coach.

Watch the video here:

During the exchange, the railway official was heard informing staff about the problem over a phone call. He reportedly stated that water was leaking in Coach C-6 near seats 70, 71 and 72.

The passenger further pointed out that the Shatabdi Express is considered one of India's premium train services and questioned how such maintenance issues could occur despite its status.

The video has since attracted widespread attention online. While many social media users supported the passenger for highlighting a genuine problem faced by travellers, others felt that the railway official was unfairly targeted and was trying to resolve the issue. The incident has reignited discussions on train maintenance standards and passenger service on premium railway routes.