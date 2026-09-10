World's Longest Cruise Takes A Full Year To Cover The World, Costs Up To Rs 2 Crore

The world's longest cruise has officially set sail, with passengers embarking on a 371-day journey across six continents. The first official voyage of 'Explorations by Norwegian' departed from Rome on September 1 aboard the 670-passenger Regatta.

The cruise is set to visit more than 220 ports in 62 countries, according to Australian travel company My Cruises. They have created this new cruise operation in collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Passengers Will Celebrate Christmas, New Year And Birthdays At Sea

According to Explorations by Norwegian, the itinerary will cover more than 230 ports, bringing together major cities, remote coastlines, cultural sites, and natural attractions over more than a year. For passengers staying onboard for the entire journey, the ship will become home through birthdays, Christmas, New Year, and months of travel across different parts of the world.

Explorations by Norwegian is a new cruise concept that offers the comfort of staying on one ship while giving passengers more opportunities to explore destinations on land. The company says its voyages will include destination experiences, beverages, speciality dining, and Wi-Fi as part of the package, along with credits for onshore explorations.

Also Read: 'Monstrous And Useless': Why Paris Was Against The Construction Of Eiffel Tower

The cruises are not limited to the 371-day world voyage. Travellers can also book individual sectors, with itineraries that range from 8 days to more than a year. That means passengers do not have to commit to living at sea for 12 months. They can choose a particular part of the itinerary, such as Asia, Scandinavia, or South America.

The full journey takes passengers across six continents. The route includes the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific, North America, the Caribbean and South America. Travellers onboard will get to see the Northern Lights, sail through the Panama Canal, travel along the Amazon, go on safari in southern Africa, and explore a lot more.

It Is Not A Giant Cruise Ship

One of the unusual parts of the voyage is the size of the ship. Regatta has 348 staterooms and suites and carries around 670 passengers. That makes it considerably smaller than the mega cruise ships that can accommodate 5,000 or more passengers.

For a journey lasting more than a year, the smaller scale is a major part of the experience. The ship has a pool deck, spa, fitness centre, library, lounges and two specialty restaurants.

Self-service laundry is also included, which becomes a particularly practical feature when the trip lasts 371 days.

The Cost Of Cruising Around The World For A Whole Year

The original fares for the complete 371-day journey started at $99,990 per person and went up to $249,989, depending on accommodation.

The original package included return business-class flights to Europe, a two-night hotel stay in Rome, the same cabin throughout the voyage, drinks, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities, and a US$50 shore-experience credit at every port.

Explorations by Norwegian is calling the 371-day voyage the world's longest continuous cruise. It follows Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise, which departed in December 2023 and ended in September 2024 after 274 nights and 160 destinations.

Also Read: Why Is Mumbai Called The City Of Seven Islands?

There is also a very different model offered by Villa Vie Residences. Its Odyssey ship has been marketed as a perpetual world cruise, allowing residents to travel continuously for up to 15 years, with itineraries changing every 3.5 years.

Explorations by Norwegian is different because it is structured as a 371-day cruise itinerary while also allowing travellers to book individual sections.

Those taking the full journey have boarded in Rome and will spend the next year watching the world change outside the same cabin window.