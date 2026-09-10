"He's A Strong Man": Helen Shares Salim Khan's Health Update

Veteran actor Helen has expressed gratitude on behalf of her husband Salim Khan, who was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Helen shared that receiving the award was a special moment for Salim Khan, who has made an incredible contribution to the Hindi film industry. “This award that I'm receiving today is on behalf of Salim Saab. You all know who Salim Saab is,” Helen said.

Asked about Salim Khan's reaction after learning that he had been honoured, Helen revealed that the veteran screenwriter and filmmaker was thankful to all those who have continued to love and support his work. “He said, ‘Thank you very much. "All who love me, people who love me," trailing him and following him, she shared.

Helen added, “I am grateful for this award for Salim Saab. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man and sends his good wishes to all of you, to the entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Salim Khan remains one of the most influential screenwriters of Hindi cinema. Along with legendary poet and writer Javed Akhtar, he co-wrote landmark films including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul and Dostana, among others. Within the partnership, Salim Khan primarily developed stories and characters, while Javed Akhtar focused on dialogues and screenplay writing.

Coming back to Helen, the actor and Salim Khan first crossed paths professionally in the 1963 film Kabil Khan. In the film Helen played the female lead while Salim appeared as the antagonist. Years later, the pair reunited during the making of Don in 1978. The film was written by Salim-Javed, and Helen was featured in the film. It is said that during the making of Don, Helen and Salim grew closer.

Their relationship eventually led to marriage in 1981, when Salim Khan was already married to Salma Khan and had four children. While their relationship initially met with rejection from the family, over the years Helen became an integral part of the Khan family.

Also Read: When Salim Khan Said He Married Helen To "Give Her Status": "My Religion Sanctioned Me”