'Absolutely Not': Tigmanshu Dhulia On Making An Urban Love Story

Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for making films and series rooted in crime, politics and society, has revealed why he does not see himself making conventional love stories. He shared that there are “far more interesting subjects” to explore for him as a filmmaker. The Paan Singh Tomar director said he does not see the appeal in focusing solely on the relationship between two people unless the story explores a larger conflict.

When asked if he would ever make an urban love story, Tigmanshu told the Hindustan Times, "Absolutely not," adding, “It's because there are far more interesting subjects apart from love stories. I don't watch love stories.”

He added, "Duniya mein itni problem chal rahi hai, and okay, the film should not appear like a newspaper, it should be engaging and entertaining. But if so many things are happening, why the hell should I be interested in somebody's love story? It's happening between two people.

However, Tigmanshu said he would consider a love story if it was set against a broader social, cultural or historical backdrop. "It's not worth making a film until it's a love story like Mughal-e-Azam or Ek Duje Ke Liye, where there is a language or cultural conflict. I can't comment on love stories today because I don't watch them only," he shared.

With experience as both a director and actor, Tigmanshu Dhulia said he continues to see direction as his main calling. “I started as a director, so that is my work. Acting is a luxury,” he mentioned.

The filmmaker recalled that he had once felt he was not cut out for acting, despite being a graduate of the National School of Drama. "I specialised in acting but I did not pursue it because I thought that I was a very bad actor, and I was," Tigmanshu said.

His acting career took an unexpected turn when Anurag Kashyap offered him a role in Gangs of Wasseypur. "I didn't give much thought and said yes and I didn't realise how big the role was. When they came to me for prosthetics and the shoot was to start in 20 days, that's when it hit me what I had signed up for. I hadn't acted before but the confidence came because I knew everyone on the sets of Gangs Of Wasseypur. Confidence mein kar diya to woh ho gaya,” he concluded.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's latest directorial, Ghamasaan, is inspired by the life of dacoit Dadua. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, the film premiered on ZEE5 on September 11.

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