Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals Why Arshad Warsi And Pratik Gandhi Never Filmed Together For <i>Ghamasaan</i>

Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi recently shared the screen in Ghamasaan, a gritty crime thriller built around the pursuit between a feared dacoit and a determined police officer. But did you know the actors never shot a single scene together despite playing the lead characters?

In an interview, director Tigmanshu Dhulia has revealed why keeping them apart was an intentional creative decision.

Why Arshad Warsi And Pratik Gandhi Never Shot Together?

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Tigmanshu Dhulia explained that Arshad Warsi, who plays dacoit leader Maharaj, and Pratik Gandhi, who portrays Special Task Force officer Aditya, never shared the set.

“Interestingly, we shot both of them separately. Arshad and Pratik never shot a single day together, which was actually quite appropriate for the nature of the story,” Dhulia said.

He added that Maharaj and Aditya remain connected through their conflict, even though they never come face-to-face. According to the filmmaker, the tension came from their individual journeys, actions, and the consequences of those actions.

“In a way, keeping them apart helped preserve the sense of anticipation and made their conflict more intriguing,” Dhulia explained.

Pratik Gandhi Reveals Why The Decision Worked

The two characters in Ghamasaan communicate through phone calls, exchanging barbs without ever sharing a frame. Their separation also meant that the actors worked on different schedules. Pratik Gandhi revealed that he did not even know what Arshad Warsi's character looked like during the shoot.

“I didn't even know Arshad's look,” Pratik said, explaining that Maharaj is an elusive figure who has not been seen in years.

“Both me as an actor and a character were clueless about him. So, it worked wonderfully,” he added.

What Arshad Warsi Brought To Maharaj

Arshad Warsi, known for his memorable comic performances, takes on a darker role as the feared dacoit Maharaj. Dhulia said he had always considered Warsi a gifted and uninhibited actor capable of bringing restraint to a performance while retaining a strong screen presence.

“With Maharaj, he brought a sense of ruthlessness, but at the same time there was dignity and control in the way he played him,” the director said, adding that this combination gave Maharaj a distinctive presence and allowed Warsi to bring nuances that made the character more powerful and compelling on screen.

Why Arshad And Pratik Were Chosen To Bring This Conflict To Life?

Dhulia also spoke about what made the two actors suitable for the central conflict in Ghamasaan. He said Warsi and Gandhi bring different energies and approaches to their performances, which worked well for the contrasting characters.

The filmmaker explained that both actors could deliver the intensity required for the story without making their performances feel exaggerated. Their understanding of the characters' emotional requirements and the world of the film made them natural choices for the roles.

About Ghamasaan

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles, Ghamasaan takes audiences to a gritty world of power, loyalty, pursuit and survival. The series, set against the Hindi heartland, premiered on ZEE5 on September 11.

Ghamasaan follows the pursuit between Maharaj, a feared dacoit leader, and Aditya, a Special Task Force officer determined to bring him to justice. Rather than presenting a straightforward battle between good and evil, Ghamasaan explores morally complex characters and the competing forces of an entire ecosystem shaped by power, loyalty, politics and survival, where there are no easy heroes and morality exists in shades of grey.

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