"Felt A Little Betrayed": Rohed Khan On Qazi Touqeer's <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Act

Qazi Touqeer had been putting on an act inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, making the other contestants believe that he was dealing with emotional and mental health struggles. However, his plan came to light when Salman Khan exposed it during the recent episode. While Qazi had privately told the cameras that he was deliberately fooling the housemates, the contestants genuinely believed he was struggling. They therefore supported him, gave him space and avoided confronting him. Salman's revelation left several housemates feeling betrayed, with many questioning his decision to use a sensitive issue as part of his game.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the recently eliminated Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rohed Khan recalled his equation with Qazi inside the house.

Rohed admitted that while he initially felt Qazi was putting on a character, he could not figure out what exactly he was doing. “As actors, if you observe carefully, I could make out everyone and everything, but I couldn't figure him out. I always kept saying that Qazi is playing a character. But what happens inside the house is that you don't see the outside world, right? You don't know whether he's doing all this while speaking to the camera. If I had known that he was doing it while directly addressing the camera, I would have been like, ‘Oh man, amazing!'”

Rohed explained that he, like the other housemates, genuinely believed Qazi was struggling with his mental health, which eventually led to resentment towards him. However, after coming out of the house and learning what had actually happened, Rohed realised that Qazi had successfully played the game and said he respected him for it.

Rohed also explained that Qazi's emotional reactions made him consciously hold back from confronting him inside the house. He recalled telling Qazi that he was a good actor because he sometimes found it difficult to tell when he was in character. However, when Qazi broke down and asked him not to say such things as his wife was watching, Rohed said he immediately backed off.

Since he was unaware that Qazi had already told the audience about his act, Rohed felt the situation was unfair. He added that if Qazi had clarified his intentions after a week, he could have played the game more openly with him.

Rohed expressed, “What was happening was, if he did something wrong or if I didn't like something he did, I deliberately wouldn't say anything to him. Because it's a sensitive topic, you know. God forbid, he actually was a patient, and I said something to him, and then I came out and found out that I had said something like that to a patient, I would have considered myself the worst person in my own eyes. That's why I felt a little betrayed after Salman sir exposed him.”

Rohed also admitted that Qazi's behaviour affected his own experience inside the house, as he gradually became quieter because he felt unable to discuss the issue with him.

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