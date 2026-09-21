<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 45: Neem Karoli Baba Film Is Just Rs 3 Crore Away From Hitting Rs 350 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the box office as it witnessed a notable increase in collections on its 45th day.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 13.75 crore in India nett on Sunday, registering a 41% rise from its previous day's collection of Rs 9.75 crore, per Sacnilk.

The film's Day 45 earnings came from 7,628 shows. With Sunday's collection added, Hanuman Ansh has now collected Rs 271.88 crore in India nett. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 321.05 crore.

The film also maintained its presence in overseas markets, where it earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 45. Its cumulative overseas gross collection has reached Rs 26 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 347.05 crore.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.