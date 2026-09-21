"The One To Watch Out For": Fans React To Vidya Balan's Powerful Kantha Look In <i>Jailer 2</i>

Vidya Balan is set to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 and her first look as Kantha has now been unveiled. The actor will take on Rajinikanth in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, which also brings back Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in their respective roles.

In the newly released glimpse, Vidya Balan makes a commanding entrance as she walks down a staircase in a blue sari with a cigarette in hand. She is later seen in a tense face-off, blowing smoke as she stares ahead. Anirudh Ravichander's energetic score added to the intensity. Her appearance impressed fans, sparking a flurry of praise online.

One user wrote, "Short hair ..Backless Blouse... Tattoo on chest. Vidya Balan is raising the bar."

Another added, "Vidya Balan's presence will make this movie even better. Now I definitely have to watch it!"

Someone else commented, "The One to watch out for. A top character artist who effortlessly glides into any role..The Vidya Balan..in Nelsons mad yet hatke World and no..she is not imported for a Tamil movie...Infact she is...home."

"Goldmine Of Talent #VidyaBalan as #Kantha from the world of Thalaiva #Rajinikanth's #Jailer2. Rocking Performance Loading," remarked a viewer.

"As Kantha, Vidya Balan looks like she's about to OWN every frame she appears in. That presence. That intensity. That sheer screen command. If this is just a glimpse, imagine the full performance! Thalaiva Rajinikanth + Vidya Balan + Nelson Dilipkumar = PURE CINEMA CHAOS!" read a comment.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15.